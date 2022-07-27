St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 8,351 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up about 3.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $22,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ingredion by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,016 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 92.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $89.12. 2,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

