Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 53,989 shares.The stock last traded at $47.93 and had previously closed at $47.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Stantec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stantec by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stantec by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,913,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,331 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 18.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after acquiring an additional 261,602 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

