State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 385 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $115,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $289.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.14. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $2,741,277. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

