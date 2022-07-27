State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.20% of MSCI worth $80,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $449.44 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.54.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

