State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

