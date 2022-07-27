State of Michigan Retirement System Has $32.86 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

