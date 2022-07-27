State of Michigan Retirement System Has $361.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,379,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $361,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

