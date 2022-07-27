State of Michigan Retirement System Has $42.08 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $320.78 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.33 and its 200 day moving average is $326.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

