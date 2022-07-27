State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Shares of C opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

