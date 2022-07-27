State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $46,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $257.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.53.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

