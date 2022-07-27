State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 20,962 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Align Technology worth $39,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $251.86 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.57.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

