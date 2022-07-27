State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 91,728 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91,728 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $306.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

