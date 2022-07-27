Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

