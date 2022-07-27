Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities cut Stella-Jones from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.99. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$46.51.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

