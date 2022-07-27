Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

Insider Activity at Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $68,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 632,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,852.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,334 shares of company stock worth $223,515. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

