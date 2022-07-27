Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 189,812 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1,240.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,812 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96.

