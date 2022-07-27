Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 7,082 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

