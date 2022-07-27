Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $234.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

