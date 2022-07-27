Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

