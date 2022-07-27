Stephens Inc. AR Has $9 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $468.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.98 and a 200-day moving average of $476.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

