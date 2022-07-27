Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,591 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 92,478 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 436,621 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 406.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $26.71.

