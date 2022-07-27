Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.