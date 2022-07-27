Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 148 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 45.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PayPal by 66.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 118,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 45.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $306.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.16.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

