Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 54 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $20,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.73.

Insulet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.09.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

