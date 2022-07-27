Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 6,149 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Garmin worth $36,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.