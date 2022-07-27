Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 8,167 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

