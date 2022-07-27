Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,323 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $33,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

