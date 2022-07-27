Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.26.

NYSE SPOT opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.44 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

