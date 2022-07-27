Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.49% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $23,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 534,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price purchased 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James K. Price acquired 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,203,025.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at $43,678,519.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

