Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.70. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

