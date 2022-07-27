Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.72% of AZEK worth $27,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in AZEK by 37.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

