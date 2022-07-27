Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.96% of nLIGHT worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 121.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in nLIGHT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 450,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,595,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in nLIGHT by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 345,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 150,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

nLIGHT Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LASR opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $487.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.34.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

