Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Takes $5.65 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.