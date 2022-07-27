Stephens Trims Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Target Price to $350.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.40.

NYSE WSO traded up $10.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.77. 11,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Watsco by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

