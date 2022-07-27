Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 20.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

