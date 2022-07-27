Stifel Nicolaus Trims LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Target Price to C$2.50

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LifeSpeak from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on LifeSpeak from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of LifeSpeak stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.33. 18,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.61. LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$9.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for mental health and total wellbeing education for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offer digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

