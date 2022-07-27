Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.65.

STLFF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

