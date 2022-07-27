Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.59) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Stitch Fix stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $617.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.