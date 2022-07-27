Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July 27th (AAMC, AAU, ACHR, ACIU, ANEB, ASUR, AUMN, CRBP, CTG, DYNT)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, July 27th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR). They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

