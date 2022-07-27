Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July 27th (AAMC, AAU, ACHR, ACIU, ANEB, ASUR, AUMN, CRBP, CTG, DYNT)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, July 27th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

