StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $136.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

