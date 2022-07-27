StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $0.75 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

