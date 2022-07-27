StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

FSFG opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $170.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.77. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

