StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.40. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

