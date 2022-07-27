StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNCA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

GNCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $722,428.20, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at $311,156.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,537,612 shares of company stock worth $781,461 in the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genocea Biosciences worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

