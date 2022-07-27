StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,303,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 23.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 125,124 shares in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Featured Stories

