StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of MHH opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $59.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.