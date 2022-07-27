StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

MBCN opened at $25.44 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

