StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.81. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.59% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

