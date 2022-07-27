StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AEY opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

