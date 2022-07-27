StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Bio-Path Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.47% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
